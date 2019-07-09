|
Aubrey Drew
Memphis - Aubrey Drew, a longtime resident of Memphis, passed away July 6, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran and awarded the Combat Infantry Mans Badge, Korean Service Ribbon , a Campaign Ribbon with 3 stars and other awards. Mr. Drew was born in Newton County, MS. August 30, 1934. He was a Mason, American Legion Member and was retired from Shelby County Roads and Bridges.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Faye.
He leaves 3 children; Annette Drew of MS., Theresa Drew of TN. and John Drew of MS. , 2 brothers John of FL. and Russell of TX., 3 sisters; Wilda, Peggy and Linda, all of AL., 4 grandchildren; Andrew Wallace of MS., Delane Kruger of LA., Alex Drew of MS. and Candice Rhea of TN., 4 great-grandchildren; Kova Kruger and Ivy Kruger of LA., Braylen Ellis and Lawson Rhea of TN., 3 step-sons; Jerry Rhea, Albert Rhea and Greg Taylor all of TN. along with several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122 with a funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. the same day. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019