Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Drew


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aubrey Drew Obituary
Aubrey Drew

Memphis - Aubrey Drew, a longtime resident of Memphis, passed away July 6, 2019. He was a Korean War Veteran and awarded the Combat Infantry Mans Badge, Korean Service Ribbon , a Campaign Ribbon with 3 stars and other awards. Mr. Drew was born in Newton County, MS. August 30, 1934. He was a Mason, American Legion Member and was retired from Shelby County Roads and Bridges.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Faye.

He leaves 3 children; Annette Drew of MS., Theresa Drew of TN. and John Drew of MS. , 2 brothers John of FL. and Russell of TX., 3 sisters; Wilda, Peggy and Linda, all of AL., 4 grandchildren; Andrew Wallace of MS., Delane Kruger of LA., Alex Drew of MS. and Candice Rhea of TN., 4 great-grandchildren; Kova Kruger and Ivy Kruger of LA., Braylen Ellis and Lawson Rhea of TN., 3 step-sons; Jerry Rhea, Albert Rhea and Greg Taylor all of TN. along with several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122 with a funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. the same day. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now