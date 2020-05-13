Aubrey J. Cross
Aubrey J. Cross

Memphis - Former owner of Cross & Son Exxon Sta. 946 S Parkway E. Visitation Friday, May 15th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at N.J. Ford Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16th at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Midtown N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home has charge. 125 Parkway W. 901 948-7755






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
N.J. Ford Funeral Home
MAY
16
Graveside service
Forrest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
We will miss you terribly at the dialysis clinic. You were one of a kind and I always enjoyed our conversations!
Pam Thomas
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rest in peace, Aubrey. You were really a wonderful person.
Karen Howard
Friend
