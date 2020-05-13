Aubrey J. Cross
Memphis - Former owner of Cross & Son Exxon Sta. 946 S Parkway E. Visitation Friday, May 15th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at N.J. Ford Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16th at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Midtown N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home has charge. 125 Parkway W. 901 948-7755
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 13 to May 15, 2020.