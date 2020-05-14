Aubrey J. Cross



Memphis - Aubrey J. Cross beloved husband of Lynnwood S. Cross passed away on May 9, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven, MS. He was a graduate of Douglas High School, class of 1959, and attended Dillard University in New Orleans, LA. He was the former owner of Cross and Son, Exxon Sta, 946 S. Parkway E., he was a retired TN Highway Patrol Man and a former News and Weather reporter for WDIA in Memphis, TN.



He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Sammie Lou Cross, two brothers, Lawrence Gilbert Cross, and Ronnie D. Cross. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynnwood S. Cross and three daughters, Shauntese R. Walton (Trent), Faith D. Davis (Adam), and Cristina M. Floyd. Visitation Friday, May 15th from 4 pm to 6 pm at N J Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16th at Forest Hill Cemetery, Midtown. 1661 S Elvis Presley Blvd. N J Ford and Sons Funeral Home has charge, 12 S Parkway West, 901-948-7755.









