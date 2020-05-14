Aubrey J. Cross
Aubrey J. Cross

Memphis - Aubrey J. Cross beloved husband of Lynnwood S. Cross passed away on May 9, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven, MS. He was a graduate of Douglas High School, class of 1959, and attended Dillard University in New Orleans, LA. He was the former owner of Cross and Son, Exxon Sta, 946 S. Parkway E., he was a retired TN Highway Patrol Man and a former News and Weather reporter for WDIA in Memphis, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Sammie Lou Cross, two brothers, Lawrence Gilbert Cross, and Ronnie D. Cross. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynnwood S. Cross and three daughters, Shauntese R. Walton (Trent), Faith D. Davis (Adam), and Cristina M. Floyd. Visitation Friday, May 15th from 4 pm to 6 pm at N J Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16th at Forest Hill Cemetery, Midtown. 1661 S Elvis Presley Blvd. N J Ford and Sons Funeral Home has charge, 12 S Parkway West, 901-948-7755.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
N.J. Ford Funeral Home
MAY
16
Graveside service
Forrest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
We will miss you terribly at the dialysis clinic. You were one of a kind and I always enjoyed our conversations!
Pam Thomas
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rest in peace, Aubrey. You were really a wonderful person.
Karen Howard
Friend
