Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Audrey Parker
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery
Audrey Fay Parker


Audrey Fay Parker Obituary
Audrey Fay Parker

Memphis

AudreyFayParkerAudrey Fay Parker, 84, passed away February 27, 2019. She was born May 22, 1934 in Rutherford, TN to the late Sullivan and Gertha Sharp. Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bobby Joe Parker, her sisters Lilian McMillian and Ann Cooper and her brother Marion Jay Sharp. Audrey loved gardening and birds, especially hummingbirds. She will be missed by her son, Randy Parker and his fiancee Martha, her daughter Karen Angus and husband Jim, granddaughter Kaley Angus and sisters Wanda Welch and Carlene Philpot. Services will be held March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Parker's name to the Memphis Humane Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 3, 2019
