Audrey Jean Wilson Campbell
Stuttgart, AK - Audrey Jean Wilson Campbell, 81, of Stuttgart, Ark., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Mrs. Campbell was born Jan. 7, 1938, in El Dorado, Ark., to Roy and Lorene Ratcliff Wilson who preceded her in death. She received her bachelor's degree from Henderson State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta and her master's degree from Indiana University. She taught mathematics in public schools for over 40 years in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas, Indiana and Illinois then back to Arkansas. She then completed her teaching career after over seven years with Phillips Community College.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crossword puzzles and loved to read. She was a 46-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma where she had served as president and was a member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church.
Survivors are her husband of 57 years, Ted Thaxton Campbell; daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Campbell Wright and husband Casey of Benton; grandson, Kelsey Wright; and sister, Frances Carlton of Huntsville, Ala.
Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Luke Parker, were May 3 at Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart with burial in Lone Tree Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019