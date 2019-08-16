Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Audrey Mae Starnes Obituary
Audrey Mae Starnes

Bartlett - She peacefully passed away on August 14, 2019 after a long happy life and was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie L. Starnes and son, Bob Benscoter. Her survivors include one daughter, Connie S. Bradley; two grandchildren, Lisa Teaford (Aaron), Phillip Rowan Jr. (Sarah); and two great grandchildren, Emma and Ava Rowan. Family will receive guests on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. from 9:30 to 11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at 12 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request all donations be sent to . Online condolences can be made at familyfuneralmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019
