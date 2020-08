Or Copy this URL to Share

Audwin Lasalle Rodgers



Memphis - Audwin Lasalle Rodgers, age 60, transitioned August 9, 2020.



A 1978 graduate of South Side High.



Methodist University Hospital employee.



Service: A WALK-THRU VIEWING, Friday, August 21 from 10 am - 12 pm at Rock of Ages COGIC, 2145 Perry Road.



After Life Mortuary (901) 600-3999.









