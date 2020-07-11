Avis Lanell (Nell) Todd



Avis Lanell (Nell) Todd, 88, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. Nell was born in Pontotoc, MS, on August 31, 1931, but later moved to Pinedale, MS. After graduating from Pinedale High School, she married J.D. Todd and moved to Memphis, TN. She was a devoted mother to her three sons and spent much of her life caring for her son, Mike, who was born with down syndrome. Nell was a long time supporter of Shepherd's Haven Ministry and a member of Leawood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sinnie Harrision; her husband, J.D. Todd; son, Mike Todd and sister, Mavis Taylor. Nell is survived by two sons, Kenny Todd (Sherrie) and Rodger Todd (Jeannie); six grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; her brother, James Harrison; a niece and three nephews. There will be no burial since Nell donated her body to UT Health Science Center. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leawood Baptist Church or Shepherd's Haven Ministries, 175 Shepherd's Haven Way, Arlington, TN 38002.









