Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:30 PM
Danziger Chapel at Temple Israel
1376 E. Massey Rd.
Memphis, TN
Avron Newman


1925 - 2020
Avron Newman Obituary
Avron Newman

Memphis - Avron Newman, businessman and lifelong resident of Memphis, died Jan 3, 2020, at the Memphis Jewish Home. He was 94.

Born in 1925 to Tillie and Sam Newman, Avron graduated in 1944 from Central High School, served in the U.S. Navy during the 2nd World War and married high school sweetheart, Marie Stuart in 1946. They were married for 64 years until Marie's death in 2010. He was a

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. agent for over 70 years and a multi-year member of the Million Dollar Round Table. In the 1960's he co-founded Corondolet Realty Trust which included 2 DixieMart and 2 Corondolet super stores. Avron was a member of Sertoma International, Memphis Crescent Club, Temple Israel and a four-term president of Ridgeway Country Club.

He is survived by 2 children, Dr. Stephen Newman (Debbie), Sharon Brown (Ted), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm Sunday, Jan 5, 2020, in the Danziger Chapel at Temple Israel, 1376 E. Massey Rd., Memphis, TN, 38120.

Donations may be made to the Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
