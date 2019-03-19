|
|
Azucena Mandi Quinan
Cordova, TN
Azucena Mandi Quinan,72, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Susie was a retired nurse in the Philippines. She is survived by her husband, Felipe Martin; a daughter, Rhea Montefalco (Cornelio, Jr.); seven sisters, Norma Caton (Larry), Geronima Dulay (Felicisimo, Jr.), Cruz Quinan, Virginia Quinan, Herminia Quinan, Arabia Dornan, Esmeralda Quinan; a brother, Gregorio Quinan, Jr. (Zenaida). She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Susie was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019