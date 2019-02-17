|
|
B. Gray Allison
Arlington, TN
B. Gray Allison, 94, of Arlington, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. He was born in Ida, Louisiana on May 7, 1924. He is survived by his wife of 72 1/2 years, Voncille Cruse Allison; daughter, Suzanne Grigsby (Charlie), of Arlington, TN; daughter, Charlotte Miller (Rama), of Maumelle, AR; son, Gray M. Allison (Anita), of Collierville, TN; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren and another on the way; brother, James Allison; sister-in-law Margaret Allison; very special nieces and nephews; and a large host of extended family members and friends. Gray served during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Force as a pilot. He was a loyal patriot. Gray attended Louisiana State University and remained an avid Tiger fan his entire life. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Business degree. When he was 25 years old, he surrendered to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. He graduated with a Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and then went on to earn his Doctor of Theology Degree there. Gray served as a pastor of local churches in Louisiana during his first few years in ministry. Beginning in 1960 to 1966, and later from mid-1967 to Fall, 1972, he was a full-time evangelist, preaching all over the world in conferences and revivals. From January,1966, through June, 1967, he worked in the Evangelism Department of the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. In August, 1972, Gray founded Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis. Staying true to his passion and calling, the seminary's focus was, and continues to be, personal evangelism and world-wide missions. Gray retired as President of Mid-America in 1997. However, he continued to serve as a Professor of Evangelism there through the fall of 2017, when he was 93 years old. Even after he stopped teaching, he still spent time encouraging others to be soul winners. He witnessed to everyone he saw. He was known for his passion for God, his devotion to Voncille, his unconditional love for his family, and his wonderful sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Road, Cordova, TN. The memorial service at the Seminary will begin at 1:00 p.m. that same day, with burial to follow at First Baptist Church of Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: MID-AMERICA BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY-designated to either the Northeast Branch OR the B. Gray Allison Chair of Evangelism; SHOR MINISTRIES in Arlington, TN; or HELPING HURTING HEARTS in Maumelle, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019