|
|
Bailey Gallagher Bugg
Memphis, TN
Bailey Gallagher Bugg, 50, passed away April 21, 2019. He was born November 9, 1968 in Memphis, TN. Bailey attended Craigmont High School and worked for the Oak Court Mall and the Memphis Convention Center. He was of the Baptist faith and was a cooking contest winner for the Moose Lodge. He is survived by his parents, Dianna "Dolly" Bugg and Howard "Buddy" (Shelby) Bugg, Rhonda Bugg (mother of Kaylee and Chloe), brother, Brandon Bugg, children, Kaylee and Chloe Bugg, grandson Rylan J. Whittington, grandmother Frances Maynard, uncles Bill Winningham and Bob (Mary) Chism, aunts Dr. Nadia Bugg, Mary Olive Bugg and Judy (Jim) Varner. He also leaves a host of cousins. A gathering of family and friends with a reception will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Family Funeral Care 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday April 25, 2019 also at Family Funeral Care with burial to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019