Barbara Ann Foster, 76, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. She was a retired teacher from First Assembly Christian Schools and a member of Red Bank Baptist Church.
Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her husband Paul Foster, and her mother Margaret Rawls, Roland Rawls. She is survived by her children; Steve Foster (Karen), Michelle Schofield (Philip), one sister, Sandra Johns, and four grandchildren; Avery Foster, Nathan, Sam, and Paul Schofield.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Friday, June 14, 2019, with a funeral service to be held at 2pm, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Foster family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019