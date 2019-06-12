Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Barbara Ann Foster Obituary
Barbara Ann Foster, 76, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. She was a retired teacher from First Assembly Christian Schools and a member of Red Bank Baptist Church.

Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her husband Paul Foster, and her mother Margaret Rawls, Roland Rawls. She is survived by her children; Steve Foster (Karen), Michelle Schofield (Philip), one sister, Sandra Johns, and four grandchildren; Avery Foster, Nathan, Sam, and Paul Schofield.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Friday, June 14, 2019, with a funeral service to be held at 2pm, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Foster family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019
