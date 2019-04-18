|
Barbara Ann (Tatum) Schielke
Memphis, TN
Barbara Ann (Tatum) Schielke, 80, of Memphis, TN passed away on March 19, 2019 at the Reynolds Baptist Hospice Home in Collierville. Her husband of 62 years, Ken, was by her side.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Germantown United Methodist Church. A visitation will start at 11:00 with the service in the chapel at noon. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to Genesis Legacy of Life or the organization of your choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019