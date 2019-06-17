Services
Barbara Ann Wilson Vincent


1930 - 2019
Barbara Ann Wilson Vincent Obituary
Barbara Ann Wilson Vincent

Madison, MS - Barbara Ann Wilson Vincent, age 88, passed away at her daughter's home in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15. Her health had declined in recent months.

Barbara was born in the Greenville, Mississippi on September 24, 1930 to the delight of her older brother Bill. When she was in the eighth grade, the family moved to Clarksdale when their father, one of four brothers in the newspaper business, took a job with the Clarksdale Press Register. It was there that she met upperclassman Robert Vincent, whom she would marry a few years later in Marks, Mississippi. They would later establish their home in Memphis, Tennessee where Robert had his medical practice.

She leaves behind her husband of 71 years, John Robert "Doctor" Vincent, brother Bill (San) Wilson, children Rick Vincent and Robin (Greg) Fiser, grandchildren Brandon Vincent, Colin (Renee) Vincent, Whitney (Chris) Shaver, Robbie (Justin) Stroud, Gray (Sarah) Fiser,and Anna (Neal) Stephens, and eleven great grandchildren.

Barbara was active in her church, LaBelle Haven Baptist. She was active in teaching in Sunday school and participated in numerous missions trips with Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a past member of the Memphis Medical Auxiliary and a volunteer with Women's Exchange of Memphis. Barbara was also an avid bridge player. Barbara will be missed for her contagious smile that she offered to everyone she met.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday June 16, 2019 at Oakridge Cemetery with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 17, 2019
