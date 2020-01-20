|
|
Barbara Anne Craig Price
Germantown - Barbara Anne Craig Price, 86, of Germantown, Tn., passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Memphis, Tn, on October 16, 1933. Bobbye graduated from Bartlett High School where she met and fell in love with her husband of 67 years, Jack A. Price (deceased in December of 2018.) Bobbye worked in Real Estate for 30 plus years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church for many years before moving to Germantown Plantation. She is survived by a sister, Beverlee Craig Feder, a brother, W.H. "Buddy" Craig, two daughters, Vicki Price Clark and her husband John (Collierville, Tn.), Susan Lucchesi-Fields and her husband Bill (Benton, La.), 3 beloved grand children, Alex, Cathy and Susye, and 6 adored great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tn., 38119."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020