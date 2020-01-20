Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anne Craig Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Anne Craig Price Obituary
Barbara Anne Craig Price

Germantown - Barbara Anne Craig Price, 86, of Germantown, Tn., passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Memphis, Tn, on October 16, 1933. Bobbye graduated from Bartlett High School where she met and fell in love with her husband of 67 years, Jack A. Price (deceased in December of 2018.) Bobbye worked in Real Estate for 30 plus years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church for many years before moving to Germantown Plantation. She is survived by a sister, Beverlee Craig Feder, a brother, W.H. "Buddy" Craig, two daughters, Vicki Price Clark and her husband John (Collierville, Tn.), Susan Lucchesi-Fields and her husband Bill (Benton, La.), 3 beloved grand children, Alex, Cathy and Susye, and 6 adored great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tn., 38119."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now