Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bennett Sloan Young


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Bennett Sloan Young Obituary
Barbara Bennett Sloan Young

Barbara Bennett Sloan Young, born in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 8, 1916, died peacefully on March 28, 2020, having lived gracefully for all of her nearly 104 years. She was a longtime resident of Jackson, Mississippi, where she graduated from Central High School. She attended Mississippi University for Women and Millsaps College, where she was chosen Top Beauty and Favorite. She was also a cheerleader and a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

In 1939 she married John Sloan, and they had three daughters. Two years after his death in 1963, she was married to J. Will Young, who died in 1996.

In 2006, Mrs. Young moved to Germantown, Tennessee, to be closer to her daughters: Barbara Sloan Stribling Davis (J.T.) of Oxford, Mississippi; Patricia (Trissie) Sloan of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Suzie Sloan Durbin (Michael) of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, three step-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Young also had a wide circle of friends, most of whom she outlived, save for her devoted and beloved companion Dorothy Washington. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Bennett Batson.

Memorial gifts may be made to Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson or to . A celebration of Mrs. Young's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -