Barbara Bennett Sloan Young
Barbara Bennett Sloan Young, born in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 8, 1916, died peacefully on March 28, 2020, having lived gracefully for all of her nearly 104 years. She was a longtime resident of Jackson, Mississippi, where she graduated from Central High School. She attended Mississippi University for Women and Millsaps College, where she was chosen Top Beauty and Favorite. She was also a cheerleader and a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
In 1939 she married John Sloan, and they had three daughters. Two years after his death in 1963, she was married to J. Will Young, who died in 1996.
In 2006, Mrs. Young moved to Germantown, Tennessee, to be closer to her daughters: Barbara Sloan Stribling Davis (J.T.) of Oxford, Mississippi; Patricia (Trissie) Sloan of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Suzie Sloan Durbin (Michael) of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, three step-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Young also had a wide circle of friends, most of whom she outlived, save for her devoted and beloved companion Dorothy Washington. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Bennett Batson.
Memorial gifts may be made to Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson or to . A celebration of Mrs. Young's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020