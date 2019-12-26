|
|
Barbara Dickson Maddox
Barbara Dickson Maddox died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born Barbara Anne Dickson on October 27, 1928 in Birmingham, AL, to Kathryn Williams Dickson and James Howard Dickson. Her father owned Cascade Plunge, a large public swimming pool and dance hall, The Cloud Room, located in Birmingham.
She graduated from Phillips High School, in Birmingham, in 1947 and attended Ward Belmont, In Nashville, TN, for two years. After a semester at Birmingham Southern, she enrolled in Auburn University in the winter of 1949. There she met the love of her life and future husband, F. A. Maddox, Jr," Judge", also of Birmingham. She graduated from Auburn in the Spring of 1950, married Mr. Maddox in the fall of 1950 and moved to Memphis. Mr. Maddox was President and CEO of Tri-State Truck Center from 1960 to 1994.
In 1956 they built a house in East Memphis, which at that time was not part of the City of Memphis and lived there for 61 years of their marriage. Judge preceded her in death in September 2017. They had three children. Rodney Maddox, Nancy, Jim Maddox, Lisa, and Katie Heffernan, Mike. Mrs. Maddox had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Debbie Lockett, Jackie Taylor and Yolanda Crutcher.
Mrs. Maddox and her husband traveled extensively and loved fishing and hunting. They spent many days at their farmhouse outside of Hickory Valley, TN. She was a founding member of Wesleyan Hills United Methodist Church and a huge supporter of Auburn University. War Eagle Mom.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
The family ask that any memorial contributions can be made to the Center or Wesleyan Hills Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019