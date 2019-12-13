Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park
Barbara J. Isom Obituary
Barbara J. Isom

Memphis - Barbara Johnson Isom, longtime Memphis resident, passed away peacefully December 12, 2019. Barbara was married to Mike Isom who preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by children Charis Wichers (Louis), M. Clayton Isom (Sally) and Elizabeth Neville, granddaughter Lauren Neville Adams (Jamie) and 4 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be at Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15th followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Please see full obituary at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
