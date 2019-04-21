|
Barbara J. Spruell
Virginia Beach, VA
Barbara J. Spruell, age 82, passed away April 15, 2019. Originally from Memphis, TN, she had made her home in Virginia Beach, VA. since the mid-seventies.
Barbara loved a good time and always was ready for an adventure with friends. She was generous to a fault and was a real champion for the underdog. An excellent caregiver, she was there whenever someone needed assistance. An avid golfer and tennis player, Barbara welcomed the challenge, the competitiveness, and the camaraderie involved in those sports. She relished the comfort of her home and spent many hours on her condo balcony socializing and enjoying the view of Rudee Inlet.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Spruell, Sr; and her cousin, Dee Adamski who was like a sister to her. She is survived by her son, Billy G. Spruell, Jr; her grandson, Dylon Spruell; her granddaughter, Hunter Spruell; and her sister, Clara Potts. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted friends Ouida Young, Cindy Young, and Miriam Hesselbeen.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA. Graveside services celebrating Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 2:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Barbara requested in lieu of flowers that any memorial donations be made to St, Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019