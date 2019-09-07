Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
Barbara Vincent
Barbara Vincent
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road
Memphis, TN
Barbara J. Vincent


1934 - 2019
Barbara J. Vincent

Sharonville - Barbara J. Vincent, Sharonville, OH(nee Olivier), age 85, passed away August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William H. "Dub" Vincent; devoted mother of Debbie (Jerry) Mathis, Mona (Alan) Midkiff and Bonnie Kemen; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late Rene "George" and Richard Olivier. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, 5 PM to 7 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, 1 PM at Memphis Memory Gardens, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019
