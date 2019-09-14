|
Barbara Jannette Dean
Cordova - Barbara Jannette Dean passed away September 9, 2019 at the age of 83, at her home in Cordova, TN. Barbara was born February 23, 1936 in Iuka, Mississippi to Bliss and Christine Hamm. She was raised in Iuka, where she held the title of Miss Iuka. She graduated from Iuka High School, and later attended Northeast College in Boonville, Mississippi.
While in Iuka, she met the love of her life, Bob Dean. They dated for several years before they were married on June 10, 1956. They welcomed their first child, Kim, and quickly welcomed their second child, Keith, just 13 months later. Todd came along 7 years later and their family was complete. Barbara was a homemaker for many years, until her first grandchild, Jessica, was born and she began keeping her while her parents worked. From there, her babysitting business grew from one or two children a day to many. She and Bob kept children for 30 plus years until they were physically unable to do so any longer. They were "Nana and Pa" to many children throughout the years and she loved each and every one of them as her own.
In all of her "free time", she loved to cook, play Scrabble with her husband, play Bunco with her friends, travel, spend time with family and friends, and decorate her home for each holiday, especially her favorite holiday, Christmas. Her children, grandchildren and great grand children were her pride and joy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, parents Bliss and Christine Hamm, and brother, Duanne Hamm. She is survived by her children Kim Crase, Keith (Chris) Dean, and Todd (Jackie) Dean, 5 grandchildren Jessica King, Patrick Crase, Brandon Dean, Cody Dean, and Holly Dean, 5 great grandchildren, Parker, Owen, and Ella Cate King and Gemma and Cash Crase, and sister, Peggy McDaniel.
The family of Ms. Dean would like to thank Methodist Alliance Hospice and Comfort Keepers for all of their love and support during her brief illness. The family requests that any memorials be made to or Germantown Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, September 16 at Germantown United Methodist Church with service immediately following. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019