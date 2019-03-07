|
|
Barbara Jean Beaton Whitaker
Memphis, TN
Barbara Jean Beaton Whitaker, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee, after a recurrence of cancer. She was a homemaker. She was also a member of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church for over fifty years. Mrs. Whitaker graduated from Mississippi Sate College for Women (WSCW) and worked as a freelance artist for both Goldsmith's Department Stores and for Cook and Love Shoes. She was a Member of the Memphis Calligraphy Guild.
Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm D. and Flossie Beaton, her brothers, Malcolm Beaton, James Beaton and Joseph Beaton, sister Nelle E. Hayles and a daughter-in-law, Alyson Worley Whitaker.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, James M. Whitaker, Sr., her sons, James "Jimmy" M. Whitaker, Jr. (Nancy, former daughter-in-law), Brian D. Whitaker and Bradford "Brad" Beaton Whitaker, daughter, Barbara L. Whitaker, six grandchildren, Nancyanne Page Whitaker Hickman, James "Jimmy" M. Whitaker, III., Elizabeth Worley Whitaker Namanny (Joel), Bradford "Whit" B. Whitaker, Jr. (Rachael), Hannah Grace Whitaker Miller (Matthew) and Benjamin Worley Whitaker (Carmen, soon to be granddaughter-in-law) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 8 from 6pm until 8pm at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Road in Cordova. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11am also at the church. The interment service will be at 2:30pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Whitakers name to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019