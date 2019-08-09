Services
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Gilliam Missionary Baptist Church
1029 Raymond St.
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Gilliam Missionary Baptist Church
1029 Raymond St.
Barbara Jean Lee


1938 - 2019
Barbara Jean Lee Obituary
Barbara Jean Lee

Memphis - Mrs. Barbara Jean Lee, of Memphis, TN (born January 25, 1938) was called home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Barbara leaves many precious memories to her lifelong husband, Joseph 'Red' Lee, Jr., three daughters; Phyllis Clark, Carla Lee Anthony, and Vanessa Moore, and sons; Joseph Lee III, and Anthonie Marquette Lee. Services are as follows: Visitation - Friday, August 9, 2019; 5:00pm - 8:00pm at M.J. Edwards F. H. 1165 Airways Blvd. 38114. Funeral - Saturday, August 10, 2019; 11:00am (Visitation at 10:00am) Mt. Gilliam Missionary Baptist Church, 1029 Raymond St. 38114.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 9, 2019
