|
|
Barbara Jean Lee
Memphis - Mrs. Barbara Jean Lee, of Memphis, TN (born January 25, 1938) was called home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Barbara leaves many precious memories to her lifelong husband, Joseph 'Red' Lee, Jr., three daughters; Phyllis Clark, Carla Lee Anthony, and Vanessa Moore, and sons; Joseph Lee III, and Anthonie Marquette Lee. Services are as follows: Visitation - Friday, August 9, 2019; 5:00pm - 8:00pm at M.J. Edwards F. H. 1165 Airways Blvd. 38114. Funeral - Saturday, August 10, 2019; 11:00am (Visitation at 10:00am) Mt. Gilliam Missionary Baptist Church, 1029 Raymond St. 38114.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 9, 2019