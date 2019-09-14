Services
First Assembly of God
6550 Camelot Rd
Horn Lake, MS 38637
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Assembly of God
6550 Camelot Dr
Horn Lake, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
First Assembly of God
6550 Camelot Dr.
Horn Lake, TN
View Map
Memphis - Barbara Jean Stewart, 73, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mrs. Stewart is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dennis Stewart; children: Joe Stewart(Pam), Sherry Jumper, and Mark Stewart; grandchildren: Ross King, Blair Stewart, Josie Stewart, Keenan Jumper, Klayton Jumper(Sabrina), and Kristian Jumper; and great-grandchild, Axel Jumper. She retired from West Memphis Rehab after 32 years of service as their office manager. She was a member at First Assembly of God in Horn Lake where she and her husband worshiped and served the Lord together. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Both visitation and funeral will be held at First Assembly of God in Horn Lake. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019
