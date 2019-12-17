|
Barbara Jean Woods
The Woods family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved, Barbara Jean, age 81. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, from 10am to 12pm with Funeral at noon at East Trigg Avenue Baptist Church, 1315 S. Bellevue Blvd, Memphis, TN, 38106. She is survived by husband, Eddie Woods, sister Dorothy Greene (Alfred), daughter, Vicky Bins (Skip), sons Edward and Vincent Woods; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Valencia, Tieranny, Victor and Tiara; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Ronald, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Services Entrusted to:
V. H. Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home, 901-946-2061
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019