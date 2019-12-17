Services
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
1265 Mississippi Blvd
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-2061
Barbara Jean Woods Obituary
Barbara Jean Woods

The Woods family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved, Barbara Jean, age 81. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, from 10am to 12pm with Funeral at noon at East Trigg Avenue Baptist Church, 1315 S. Bellevue Blvd, Memphis, TN, 38106. She is survived by husband, Eddie Woods, sister Dorothy Greene (Alfred), daughter, Vicky Bins (Skip), sons Edward and Vincent Woods; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Valencia, Tieranny, Victor and Tiara; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Ronald, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
