Barbara Jeanne Williams
Barbara Jeanne (Grohs) Williams 81, in comfort and with dignity passed on November 29th at Methodist Hospice Home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Baer) Kroenung, stepfather, Edmund Kroenung, and grandmother, Esther Baer.
Barbara was born in Jamica New York on 28th of August 1938. She attended Congers School and Clarkstown High School in Rockland Lake New York and went on to attend Wesley Junior College in Dover Delaware and Graduated from Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake Virginia. Barbara joined the US Navy and served as a Hospital Corps Wave for 5 years. She met her husband (Robert) in the Navy where they attended Physical Therapy Tech School. They were married in 1962 and remained wedded until her passing. Barbara is survived her husband, Bob Williams of Bartlett, TN, her four children; Robert (Jessica), Janice Lamer, Wendy, Brian (Lisa): nine grandchildren, and two Great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Patti Johnson of Dade City, FL .
She was a former member of the Memphis Lioness Club, and EUMC "Noiseful JOY's" Gospel Chorus and was a communicant at The Catholic Church of the Nativity.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5pm until 7pm, with a Rosary Service at 7pm, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. A funeral mass will be held at 11am, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at The Catholic Church of the Nativity, 5955 St. Elmo Bartlett, TN 38135. Interment with military honors will be held at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on December 16, 2019, at 11am.
The family requests any memorials be sent to; The Shriner Children's Hospitals, Catholic Charities Diocese of Memphis, or World Cataract Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019