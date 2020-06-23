Barbara L. "Barbee" Logan



Barbara L. "Barbee" Logan, 71, answered the master call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare Hospital in Memphis, TN. Barbara worked 42 years between John Gaston, The Med, and U.T. Bowld. Hospital. Barbara was a longtime member of Pentecostal Temple COGIC. Visitation will be Today Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Funeral service Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12 noon. All services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Location ( Martin L. King Chapel) 374 Vance Ave. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed in the chapel with mask on during the visitation at a time. Due to the COVID-19 regulation, the Logan family is aware that only 52 guests can attend the service. Thank you for your prayers and cooperation. Burial to follow after service at Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery on Hackcross Rd.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store