Barbara Marie Shada

Barbara Marie Shada Obituary
Barbara Marie Shada

Memphis, TN

Barbara Marie Shada passed away on February 23, 2019, at St. Peter Villa where she had been a resident for the past six years, receiving support from Crossroads Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward George Shada, and her daughter, Becki Moyes. She leaves behind a daughter, Barbara Umfress (Danny), a son Eddie Shada, a granddaughter, Candace Schexnayder (Ethan), and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Schexnayder. She was delighted to be able to work full-time until her mid-eighties. Volunteering at her church, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where she served as president of the Women of the Cathedral, was how she spent her free time. On December 26, 2018, she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. A funeral mass will occur at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019
