Barbara PittmanCordova - Barbara Pittman, 87, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 28th, 2020. She was born to the late Clarence and Ruth Harris on February 7th, 1933 in Durant, Mississippi.She graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in Jackson, Mississippi in 1954. She went to work as a surgical nurse at University Hospital in Jackson and later worked for both Methodist and Baptist Hospitals of Memphis. Her specialty were her chocolate chip cookies that all the neighborhood children and church members enjoyed. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who treasured her.Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Harris.Barbara is survived by her four sons, Macky Pittman (Ann), Andy Pittman (Julie), Beau Pittman (Holly), Chris Pittman (Hope); her grandchildren, Will Pittman, Beth Pierce (Corban), Mary Hollyn Pittman, Nathan Pittman, Brandon Pittman, Adrienne Pittman, Olivia Pittman, Audrey Pittman, Parker Pittman, and Jack Pierce.Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.