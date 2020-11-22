Barbara Ruth Vester Bolding



Memphis - Barbara Vester Bolding, formerly of Memphis & Middleton TN, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020 in Loganville, GA. The youngest of 6 children, Barbara was born to the late William & Grace Vester on December 14, 1931 in Jackson, TN. She was the faithful & devoted wife to Willard Davis Bolding for 48 years. Prior to the couple's retirement from Sears, their family lived primarily in Memphis and Jackson, TN. In 1994, the couple built a beautiful lakeside home in Middleton, TN. where they lived together until W.D's death in 1998 & her relocation to Georgia in 2018. Barbara is survived by her 3 children, Jimmy Bolding (Andre D'Amours) of Fort Worth, TX; Patricia Roesler (Mark) of Snellville, GA and Teresa Maranise (Tony) of Memphis, TN. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters - Juli Hollowell (Chad Johnson) of Southaven MS, Leslie Roesler of Atlanta, GA and Shelby Wade (Drew) of Olive Branch,MS & 1 grandson, Anthony Maranise of Memphis, TN and 4 great grandchildren - Kirby & Kaylee Hollowell and Blakely & Tate Wade, plus a host of beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at New Bethel Baptist Church in Middleton TN in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 13620 TN-57, Middleton, TN 38052.









