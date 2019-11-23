|
|
Barbara Sue Ledsinger Prestage
Memphis - On Thursday November 21, 2019, heaven welcomed another angel. Barbara Sue Ledsinger Prestage passed away surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.
Barbara loved crocheting for friends and family and scrapbooking. She loved going to church when she was able. She also loved listening to her gospel music. The thing she loved most was spending time with her family and friends.
Barbara was born in Yuma, Tennessee on March 24, 1938. She is survived by her daughters, Karen McWilliams (Phillip) and Kathy Smith (Stan) and her sons, Kenny Prestage (Debra) and Kevin Prestage (Dana). She was known as grandma to her grandchildren, Britney Latham (Will), Franklin Smith, Matthew Smith, Carter Prestage, Dakota Prestage, Johnathan Carter and Brandon Prestage and great grandma to Luke Latham. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Prestage, her parents, Alfred Ledsinger and Verna Ledsinger, and one brother, Larry Ledsinger.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue from 1:00 pm until service starts at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019