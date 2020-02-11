Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Wagner Obituary
Barbara Wagner

Atoka - Barbara Jane Wagner, passed away at Covington Care Nursing and Rehab on February 8, 2020. She was 81 and a retired Nurses Aid. Ms. Wagner leaves her sons, Darrell (Holly) Wagner, Melvin (Meghan) Wagner, Shawn (Rose) Wagner; and grandchildren, Zach Wagner, Colton Wagner, Bradley Wagner, Heather Wagner, and Rachel Wagner. The family will visit with friends from 6pm until 8pm at Munford Funeral Home in Munford on Friday, February 14, 2020. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -