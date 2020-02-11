|
Barbara Wagner
Atoka - Barbara Jane Wagner, passed away at Covington Care Nursing and Rehab on February 8, 2020. She was 81 and a retired Nurses Aid. Ms. Wagner leaves her sons, Darrell (Holly) Wagner, Melvin (Meghan) Wagner, Shawn (Rose) Wagner; and grandchildren, Zach Wagner, Colton Wagner, Bradley Wagner, Heather Wagner, and Rachel Wagner. The family will visit with friends from 6pm until 8pm at Munford Funeral Home in Munford on Friday, February 14, 2020. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020