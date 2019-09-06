Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Memphis
4488 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Church Memphis
4488 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
1939 - 2019
Barbara Ward Johnson Obituary
Memphis - Barbara Ward Johnson of Memphis TN, age 80, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at home in her sleep. Born in 1939 in Indianapolis, IN.

She is survived by her beloved Bruce Johnson, 2 sisters, Jolanda Brown and Deborah (Charlie) Brooks her Children Rebecca L Feinstone, David W Feinstone, Daniel R Feinstone, Suzanne Feinstone (Barry) Cohen and Andrew (Tina Justus) Feinstone and her 9 Grandchildren, Zachary, Sophie, Alec, Jack, Cydney, Laurel, Emma, Cooper and Chloe.

When duty called Barbara was room mother, den mother or head of the bake sale with dog in tow. She loved smocking, cooking and traveling, but nothing filled her life more than when she was able to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, friend and nurse to many of her patients.

A gathering of family and friends for Barbara will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christ Church Memphis, 4488 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117, followed by a celebration of life service from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019
