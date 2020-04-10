Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Baker Obituary
Barry Baker

Drummonds - Barry Baker, 62, of Drummonds, formerly of Memphis, passed away on Wednesday, April 8. Mr. Baker was a shop foreman with Mid South Transport. He leaves two daughters, Jamie Baker of Drummonds and Kristi Baker Mallett, of California; one son, Josh Brown of Hernando, MS; his significant other, Judy Adams of Drummonds; one granddaughter, Autumn Yarbro of Drummonds; one grandson, Liam "Stick" Goodwin of Drummonds; three brothers, Donald Powers of Batesville, MS, David Baker of Bartlett and James Baker of Brighton and two sisters, Vicki Baker and Cathy Baker McGee, both of Daphne, AL. Cremation services are under the direction of Covington Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.coving tonfuneralhome.com.

Covington Funeral Home

901-476-3757
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -