|
|
Barry Baker
Drummonds - Barry Baker, 62, of Drummonds, formerly of Memphis, passed away on Wednesday, April 8. Mr. Baker was a shop foreman with Mid South Transport. He leaves two daughters, Jamie Baker of Drummonds and Kristi Baker Mallett, of California; one son, Josh Brown of Hernando, MS; his significant other, Judy Adams of Drummonds; one granddaughter, Autumn Yarbro of Drummonds; one grandson, Liam "Stick" Goodwin of Drummonds; three brothers, Donald Powers of Batesville, MS, David Baker of Bartlett and James Baker of Brighton and two sisters, Vicki Baker and Cathy Baker McGee, both of Daphne, AL. Cremation services are under the direction of Covington Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.coving tonfuneralhome.com.
Covington Funeral Home
901-476-3757
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020