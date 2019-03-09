|
|
Barry Fife
Memphis, TN
Barry Fife died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ricki and his parents, Sadie and Frank Fife.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelley Fife; sister-in-law, Hermine R. Salky; nephew, Randy Salky (Paula); niece, Hallie Charney (Marc); niece, Amy Winestone (David) along with seven great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Temple Israel Congregation (1376 East Massey Road, Memphis, TN.)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019