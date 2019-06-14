Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Germantown - Barry Lee House, 63, of Germantown, TN passed on June 11th, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by Franklin Code House, his father. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Turner House, son, Patrick House, daughter, Megan Wilson (Andy), mother, Shirley House, and sister, Bridget House (Martha). Barry was born in Birmingham, AL and raised in Northern Florida. He was a college golf legend and a member of the "M Club" at Ole Miss. He will be truly missed by his friends and family.

A gathering of friends and family for Barry will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A cremation will occur.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the House family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019
