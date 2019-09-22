Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Anshei Sphard Cemetery
Barry Michael Mogy

Memphis - It is with great regret that we must announce the passing of Barry Michael Mogy. Barry was born in New York City, born to Ben and Bella Mogy. The family relocated here to Memphis, TN. Barry was the oldest sibling, having both a younger sister Rosalie Mogy, of blessed memory, and Louis Mogy. Barry spent his youth and most of his adult life dedicated to the family business, originally Ben Mogy and Sons Scrap Metal, later renamed B & R Scrap Metal. Barry was a devoted son who always strove to make his parents proud. Barry loved his sons very much and often reminded them how much he cared. He also deeply loved the various dogs the family owned over the years, often thinking of them before himself.

Barry leaves behind two sons, Eric and Brian Mogy. He also leaves behind is ex-wife Ann Mogy. He also leaves behind his baby brother Louis Mogy, and sister in law Cindy Mogy. Finally, Barry leaves behind two nephews, Marlin and Ferris Mogy.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 22nd at Anshei Sphard Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 22, 2019
