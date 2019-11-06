|
|
Basil Hulbert, Sr.
Memphis - Basil Hulbert, Sr., 89, of Memphis, died Saturday, November 2; Visitation Saturday, November 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home South Chapel, West Memphis; Services Sunday, November 10, 2:00 p.m. in New Life of Memphis Church, 6825 E Holmes, Memphis; Burial on Monday, November 11, 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, 2545 E. Holmes; He is survived by five daughters, Carolyn Kenyatta (Gabriel), Marilyn Hulbert Woodard (Charles) and Jacqueline Caradine (Jeffrey) of Cordova, Adrienne Obregon (Tim) of Seattle, Washington, and Benita Hulbert of Chandler, Arizona; seven sons, Eugene Hulbert, Jr. (Flossie), Danny Hulbert, Freddrick Davis, Tony Hulbert, Eric Hulbert (Tina) of Memphis, Raymon Hulbert of Chandler, Arizona and Rodney Hulbert (Tameka) of Cordova; a sister, Ruby Jean Austin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 55 grandchildren; a host of great and great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019