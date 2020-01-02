|
|
Basio "Bobbie" Wilons, 92, passed away on Monday, December 30th. Born in Chicago on December 14, 1927 to Gehiel and Liza Antokal she was raised in Illinois where she later attended the University of Illinois. She met her husband, Sol Wilons, and was married in September of 1946. She had three children, Michael, Ronna, and Elliott. The family moved to Memphis in 1954. Widowed in 1972, she then went to work in the Bankruptcy Court.
Bobbie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in her death by her daughter, Ronna Sandler and granddaughter, Rebecca Sandler. She is survived by her sons, Michael, Elliott (and Rochelle), grandchildren, Shanna, Jeffrey (Sarah), Evan (Candice), Larry (Laura) and Jonathan Wilons, Scott (Kristy) and David (Stacey) Sandler as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Tamar, Libby, Drew, Katelyn, Rylee, Aliya, Solee, Jordyn, Max, Hazel, and Ayla.
The funeral will be held Thursday morning, January 2nd at 11:00 at the Temple Israel Cemetery Chapel. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Michael Wilons on Thursday from 3:00 PM-9:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020