Resources
More Obituaries for Basio Wilons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basio "Bobbie" Wilons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basio "Bobbie" Wilons Obituary
Basio "Bobbie" Wilons, 92, passed away on Monday, December 30th. Born in Chicago on December 14, 1927 to Gehiel and Liza Antokal she was raised in Illinois where she later attended the University of Illinois. She met her husband, Sol Wilons, and was married in September of 1946. She had three children, Michael, Ronna, and Elliott. The family moved to Memphis in 1954. Widowed in 1972, she then went to work in the Bankruptcy Court.

Bobbie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in her death by her daughter, Ronna Sandler and granddaughter, Rebecca Sandler. She is survived by her sons, Michael, Elliott (and Rochelle), grandchildren, Shanna, Jeffrey (Sarah), Evan (Candice), Larry (Laura) and Jonathan Wilons, Scott (Kristy) and David (Stacey) Sandler as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Tamar, Libby, Drew, Katelyn, Rylee, Aliya, Solee, Jordyn, Max, Hazel, and Ayla.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning, January 2nd at 11:00 at the Temple Israel Cemetery Chapel. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Michael Wilons on Thursday from 3:00 PM-9:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -