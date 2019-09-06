|
|
Baxter R. Leach
Memphis - Services for Baxter R. Leach will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located 918 Looney Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. - memorial starts at 5-pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located 590 T. M. Henderson, Memphis, TN 38107 on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Burial will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at MEMPHIS MEMORIAL GARDENS, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road • Memphis, TN 38134.
Repast will be after the burial at AFSCME Local 1733, located at 485 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019