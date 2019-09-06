Services
Memphis Memory Gardens
6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 386-4858
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
918 Looney Avenue
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
918 Looney Avenue
Memphis, TN
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
MEMPHIS MEMORIAL GARDENS
6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road
Memphis, TN
Baxter R. Leach

Baxter R. Leach Obituary
Baxter R. Leach

Memphis - Services for Baxter R. Leach will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located 918 Looney Avenue, Memphis, TN 38107.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. - memorial starts at 5-pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located 590 T. M. Henderson, Memphis, TN 38107 on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Burial will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at MEMPHIS MEMORIAL GARDENS, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road • Memphis, TN 38134.

Repast will be after the burial at AFSCME Local 1733, located at 485 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019
