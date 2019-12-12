|
Belva Joyce Rosser
Belva Joyce Rosser was born October 27, 1943 in Memphis, TN to the late Icenious and Vernell Jones. After her mother's untimely death, she was raised by her beloved grandmother, the late Gladys Campbell. She attended Magnolia Elementary until 8th grade and afterwards attended Hamilton High School, where she graduated in 1961. After graduating, she attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she majored in Early Childhood Education.
After leaving Tennessee State University, Belva followed her dreams of working with children and worked as a substitute teacher. After years of working as a substitute teacher, she began working as a tax examiner for Internal Revenue Service in 1972. Belva remained at Internal Revenue Service, where she later retired after more than 30 years of service.
Belva was a faithful and committed member of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where she attended Bible study and Sunday Services.
Her greatest joy and source of pride was her faith and her family. Belva was blessed with a kind and loving disposition and brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. Belva will be forever loved and missed but leaves behind a legacy of love. Her memory will be forever cherished by her friend Andrew Rosser, Jr.; children Lewis Rosser (Katrina) and Breon Ross (Arnold); sister, Marcine Johnson (David); nephew, Antonio Young; and grandchildren, Michael, Kaleb, Kaitlyn, Aiden, and Aaron. She also leaves behind a host of loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the M.J. Edwards Stage Road Funeral Home on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (70 N. Bellevue) at 10 am. The burial will follow on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10:15 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019