Ben "Bird" Newsome III



BEN "Bird" NEWSOM III- Nov 18, 2020- Age 59 " Mayor of S Parkway and Florida Sts " Visitation Friday Nov 27, 2020 9am until time of Funeral 11am, Greater Paradise BC 3454 New Horn Lake Rd. Interment New Park Cemetery. Father of Terri Newsom, Kameaka Whitten, Thyais Robinson, Melvyn Robinson. He leaves four Sisters, Three Brothers, eleven grandchildren, six great greatgrandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









