Memphis - Ben W. Noah, 88, of Memphis, TN, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Memphis. Ben W Noah was born in Carroll County Mississippi to Henry M. Noah and Mary Johnston Noah on February 22, 1932. He went to school at North Carrollton, MS and attended college at University of Tulsa where he lettered in varsity football. His senior year he was selected All-American and was the captain of the football team. He married Helen Martindale on April 1, 1962, in Walnut, MS. Ben worked as a supervisor for Dupont, Memphis plant, for 32 years. He served in the US Army National Guard and was an avid fisherman and hunter his whole life. Ben loved the Ole Miss Rebels and was a season ticket holder for many years. Ben is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mary Noah and seven siblings, H. M. and Catherine Noah, Thomas and Mary Noah, Ed and Marine Campbell, Curren and Wilna Noah, Rosemond and Prenella Carpenter, Robert and Oleen Noah, L. V. and Carol Noah. Ben is survived by his wife Helen M. Noah, sons Michael and Pamela Noah, Donald and Diane Noah, sister Phil and Evelyn Dowdle, grandchildren Eric and Heather Noah, Richard and Kim Castelo, Kandace and Eric Ballard, Abel and Natalie Noah, and great grandchildren Kya Ballard, Bailey Ballard.









