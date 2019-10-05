|
Benjamin "Ben" Cary Penrose, Sr.
Wendell - Ben Cary Penrose, Sr., died Monday. He was born in Shelby County, TN to the late Earl Wayne & Nora Lee Fontaine Penrose. He worked from Orgill Brothers many years, retired from Hunter Fans of Memphis. Following this he worked for SVP Worldwide, later Bell & Howell. He was a fun and loving man whose family was his light and heart. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Penrose.
He is survived by his wife & best friend of 40 years, Vickie Bates Penrose of the home, children, Christian Wathen (Tom) of Matthews, VA, Jennifer Proctor of Matthews, Benjamin Cary Penrose, Jr. (Amanda) of Knightdale, Pamela Penrose of Nashville, TN, siblings Linda Penrose, Bill Penrose, both of Memphis, & 6 grandchildren.
The family will have a memorials gathering at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 5, 2019