Benjamin Richard "Dicky" Faulk
Collierville - Mr. Benjamin Richard "Dicky" Faulk, age 82, passed away on the morning of June 18, 2019. Mr. Faulk was a retired State of Tennessee Prison Guard, a United States Army Veteran, and a graduate of Byars Hall High School class of 1955.
Mr. Faulk is survived by his brother, Norman Faulk of Olive Branch, MS; his nephews, Michael Faulk and Chip Faulk; his nieces, Tina Faulk and Danielle Faulk; and great-nephews, Alex Faulk and Cameron Faulk; and great-niece, Jessica Faulk. Mr. Faulk was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Nettie Baxter Faulk; his brothers, Charles Faulk, Garnett Faulk, and Joe Faulk; and by his nephew, Brian Faulk.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Faulk on Thursday, June 20, at 2PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mason, TN with Rev. Herb Adams officiating. To sign the online guestbook please visit http://www.maley yarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019