|
|
Benjamin Taylor Langston
Benjamin Taylor Langston passed away on 11/7/19 at his home in Franklin, NC. Ben is survived by his former wife, Cynthia, his children William and Olivia and grandchildren Layla and Liam, all reside in Holmes Beach, FL. He also leaves a sister, Lynda Garrett and a brother, Leonard, his nephews Jason T. Frix, Clayton H Langston II and Ben Garrett and other friends and family. Ben is predeceased by his parents James T "Bill" and wife, Edith Langston and a brother Clayton H Langston I. HE WILL BE IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER. Services to be announced at a later date. Go Aggies! Go Cowboys!
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019