|
|
Benjamin Young
Born Feb. 1st, 1934, Ben K. Young left this earth on Dec.14th, 10 pm.
Ben grew up in Blytheville, Ark. the son of Buford and Lois Young (deceased), and brother to Charles Buford Young (deceased).
Ben a devoted husband and father, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Ann Young and three sons, D. Edward Aycock (wife Christy), Scott M. Aycock (wife Margee), Joseph P. Aycock (wife Mary), seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ben was small of stature, but had a huge heart, making friends everywhere he went on both sides of the ocean.
He was an Arkansas State Graduate, an Air Force Veteran, a Rotarian, and an avid hunter, who was most at ease in the woods.
Ben loved birds and admired how they could soar. He even built an aviary in his home to house his birds. This passion for birds lead to him taking up flying at 56 years of age.
Ben loved an adventure and now he begins his biggest adventure ever.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday at 1st United Methodist Church, Heber Springs, AR. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019