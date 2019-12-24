Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Bryan Valentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Bryan Valentine Obituary
Bennie Bryan Valentine

Memphis - Bennie Bryan Valentine 95, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born in West Point, MS 1924 to Russell and Lucille Bryan. Mrs. Valentine was an Honor Student of Bartlett High School. She married George C. Valentine, Jr. a WW II veteran in 1946. Mrs. Valentine worked for 35 years at the VA Hospital before her retirement. She was a member of Slayden Baptist Church. Mrs. Valentine was preceded in death by her husband George C. Valentine, Jr., her parents, George R. Bryan and Lucille W. Bryan, her brother Billy R. Bryan, sister, Avaline Koenig, and her granddaughter Melanie Valentine. She is survived by her three sons; George C. "Chip" Valentine III (Phyllis), Russell P. Valentine (Jane), Marcus B. Valentine (Virginia), four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and sister, Donna B. Hodges. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service time at 1 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -