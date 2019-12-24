|
|
Bennie Bryan Valentine
Memphis - Bennie Bryan Valentine 95, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born in West Point, MS 1924 to Russell and Lucille Bryan. Mrs. Valentine was an Honor Student of Bartlett High School. She married George C. Valentine, Jr. a WW II veteran in 1946. Mrs. Valentine worked for 35 years at the VA Hospital before her retirement. She was a member of Slayden Baptist Church. Mrs. Valentine was preceded in death by her husband George C. Valentine, Jr., her parents, George R. Bryan and Lucille W. Bryan, her brother Billy R. Bryan, sister, Avaline Koenig, and her granddaughter Melanie Valentine. She is survived by her three sons; George C. "Chip" Valentine III (Phyllis), Russell P. Valentine (Jane), Marcus B. Valentine (Virginia), four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and sister, Donna B. Hodges. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service time at 1 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019