Memphis - Bennie Ingram, Sr. M/SGT, Ret USAF and US Army, age 87, died on August 14, 2020. Bennie was an active member of AARP, American Red Cross, and NAACP. Bennie leaves 2 daughters, Vanessa Ingram Bryant of Los Angeles, CA and Sharon Ingram of Woodbridge, VA, 1 son, Bennie Ingram, Jr. of Hampton, VA, 1 stepson, Avery Vaughan of Newport News, VA, a sister, Joan Marie Ingram Veasey of Houston, TX, and 1 brother, Frank Cecil Ingram of Memphis, TN. Visitation is Thursday, August 27, 2020, M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Graveside, Friday, 11:30 am, John Ingram Cemetery, Hwy 309 South, Byhalia, MS.









