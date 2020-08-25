1/
Bennie Ingram Sr.
Bennie Ingram, Sr.

Memphis - Bennie Ingram, Sr. M/SGT, Ret USAF and US Army, age 87, died on August 14, 2020. Bennie was an active member of AARP, American Red Cross, and NAACP. Bennie leaves 2 daughters, Vanessa Ingram Bryant of Los Angeles, CA and Sharon Ingram of Woodbridge, VA, 1 son, Bennie Ingram, Jr. of Hampton, VA, 1 stepson, Avery Vaughan of Newport News, VA, a sister, Joan Marie Ingram Veasey of Houston, TX, and 1 brother, Frank Cecil Ingram of Memphis, TN. Visitation is Thursday, August 27, 2020, M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd., Graveside, Friday, 11:30 am, John Ingram Cemetery, Hwy 309 South, Byhalia, MS.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
John Ingram Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
